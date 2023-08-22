Babita Deokaran’s killers sentenced on eve of second anniversary of whistle-blower’s murder

Six men accused of the murder of Babita Deokaran have been sentenced to a combined 95 years imprisonment, on the eve of the second anniversary of the whistle-blower's death. The accused, Phakamani Vincent Hadebe, Mhlangano Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphakanyiswa Dladla, Zitha Radebe, and Siphiwe Thabane Mazibuko, were sentenced in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, explained that Hadebe and Mbhele were sentenced to 22 years imprisonment on charges of murder, while Radebe and Mazibuko were sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for murder. Mogale said Dladla was sentenced to eight years for murder and seven years imprisonment on charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition (15 years in total), and Ndlovu was sentenced to six years imprisonment for murder. Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya has applauded both the investigation and prosecution teams for the excellent work displayed throughout the court proceedings.

Deokaran was shot on August 23, 2021. Deokaran, 53, had just returned from dropping her child off at school that Monday when she was gunned down. She was still in her car outside when she was shot. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her wounds. The suspects were arrested three days later. Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, welcomed the guilty plea and sentencing of the six men, but called on the accused to reveal who was “behind this dastardly deed of criminality”.