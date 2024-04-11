Bail for 10 people in the University of Fort Hare R172million corruption probe, State plans to oppose application of AKA’s bodyguard

Ten of the 15 people arrested in connection with the University of Fort Hare corruption probe, have been released on R50,000 bail. The 15 people were arrested in various provinces over the Easter weekend.

They initially made an application to have the charges against them withdrawn, however the application was dismissed. Following a bail hearing at the Alice Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Dimbaza, in the Eastern Cape, on Thursday 10 people were released on bail. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it had decided not to oppose bail against the 10 accused.

“This was considering some recent developments about their circumstances relating to the case,” said NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali. The state is now opposing bail against three accused; Terrence Joubert, Anwar Khan, the former bodyguard of slain rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Isaac Plaatjies. “Even though Plaatjies abandoned bail, he reserves the right to still apply for bail which the state will oppose.” Khan and Joubert will be making their formal bail application on Friday.

The 10 accused released on bail are: Anna Smith, Paul Tladi, Lucrecia Davids, Mbulelo Gingcana, Nkateko Mawila, Nozuko Mabombo, Thamsanqa Sonjica, Craig Retief, Bradley Conradie, and Nthabiseng Makhoba. Two other accused Sarga Burger and Gosain van der Haar were also granted R50,000 bail each. Their bail conditions, according to the NPA, include reporting to their respective nearest police stations on Wednesdays and to surrender their passports to the investigating officer.

“The 15, nine of whom were UFH employees, and the rest being service providers, are accused of having colluded in giving each other tender contracts at the university in return for gratifications.

“The total amount of funds paid by UFH to the service providers is more than R172 million, with the bulk of it allegedly finding its way to the pockets of the accused university employees. The conclusion of these tenders was allegedly preceded by violent acts at UFH,“ said Tyali. Plaajties is charged in a separate matter, with nine people for the murder of University of Fort Hare (UFH) fleet manager, Petrus Roets, and the university’s Vice-chancellor’s (VC) bodyguard, Richard Vesele, attempted murder of VC, Professor Sakhele Buhlungu and Deputy VC, Renuka Vithal, as well as corruption.