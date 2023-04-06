Bail for Phoenix wife who allegedly staged her kidnapping, as video of her alleged ransom demand goes viral

Durban – A Phoenix woman who allegedly staged her own kidnapping, made her first appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Firoza Bee Bee Joseph was charged with defeating the ends of justice.

NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara, said Joseph was released on bail and the matter was adjourned to June for further investigation. The 47-year-old was arrested on Monday after police launched a manhunt for her following her alleged kidnapping. She was found in Pietermaritzburg.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they received a complaint of a woman who was allegedly kidnapped on Clay Field Drive in Phoenix. “It was reported that the woman had left the business premises to use a restroom at her home, which is situated a short distance from the business premises. “A few moments later, her husband received a phone call from her, reporting that she was kidnapped and pleaded with him to deposit an undisclosed amount of money for her release.”

According to the incident report, R2 million was initially demanded for her safe release, which was later reduced to R400 000. It is further alleged that that there is footage of Joseph gambling at a casino in Pietermaritzburg. She was later allegedly found at a bed and breakfast in Pietermaritzburg, lying on a bed with her jewellery which she claimed was stolen inside her handbag.

Since the incident, a video of a woman with her hands in cable ties has gone viral on social media. In the video the woman says: “We want you to come up with R2m in order for me to come back home. But my husband doesn’t have R2m, I know he doesn’t.” She then bursts into tears.

A male fires a shot and then insists she asks for the R2m again. Netshiunda told IOL the police were not aware of the video. In addition the husband allegedly claimed it was not the first time he had paid money for his wife’s alleged kidnapping.