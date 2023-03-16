Biokineticist kidnapped in Gqeberha

Cape Town - Police are investigating a kidnapping in Gqeberha after a biokineticist was snatched on Thursday. Reports reveal that Riana Pretorius from Nelson Mandela Bay was snatched in one of the area’s busiest streets.

According to Herald Live, Pretorius was kidnapped outside a medical practice in Newton Park. While there is not much information on the incident at this point, the publication did reveal that the biokineticist was snatched in Pickering Street. It is alleged she was forced into a white Toyota Corolla by armed men.

There is no indication of the number of suspects involved at this point. Prayers have been streaming in on social media for Pretorius’ safe return. There have been reports that the vehicle used to transport Pretorius in has been found, however, there has been no confirmation by authorities at this stage.