Bloemfontein woman found guilty of animal cruelty after six horses found emaciated

The Bloemfontein Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has welcomed the sentencing of a woman found guilty of animal cruelty. Christel van Rhyn was convicted in the Brandfort Magistrate’s Court.

The SPCA said a case was opened against Van Rhyn after six horses were found on her property in Brandfort in a severely emaciated state. “The horses found on the property had hardly any muscle mass on their bodies. The hips, spinal cord and ribs were all clearly showing,” said SPCA chief inspector Reinet Meyer. “The horses were further found in filthy conditions, with an open sewage line running through the property. The horses further showed a multitude of medical conditions including kissing spine.

Van Rhyn was found guilty in terms of Section 2(1)(a) of the Animal Protection Act and further was declared unfit to own a firearm and is banned from owning any horses for two years. The SPCA said Van Rhyn was fined R3,000 or on default of payment, three months direct imprisonment suspended for three years on condition that the accused is not convicted of animal cruelty. In October last year, Bloemfontein resident Marco Terblanche was found guilty of animal cruelty for leaving his two small dogs in his car in the scorching heat, resulting in their deaths.