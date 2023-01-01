Bloody start to Durban’s New Year after two wounded in scuffle near stadium

Two men have been wounded in a shooting in the Stamford Hill area of Durban just minutes before the start of 2023. Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said they were alerted to the scene and confirmed that two men had been shot and were in a serious condition.

“The facts surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Services investigation,” van Reenen added. Onlookers at the event said police and stadium security were fast to react. Another said she thought the noise was fireworks.

“I was right there when he shot. The country we live in and the event made us think fireworks. When I turned around it was gunshots. What an idiot,” the woman said. She alleged that the shooter got into a scuffle with security guards. Meanwhile, 16 people were injured in a taxi crash on the Watson Highway in Tongaat. IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick said upon arrival, emergency teams found that two minibus taxis had collided.

“Patients were stabilised on scene before being transported to various facilities for further care,” she said. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

A pedestrian died after being knocked over along the R61 near Margate on the KZN south coast in another incident. Chantell Botha of KZPA said the the patient was stabilised using Advanced Life Support interventions and transported to hospital for further treatment. “Sadly the patient deteriorated at hospital and despite all the efforts of Advanced Life Support Paramedics and doctors, the patient succumbed to their injuries,” she said.