Bodies of four people who allegedly perished in factory fire in KZN have not been recovered

Police confirmed on Sunday that the bodies of four people who allegedly perished in a factory fire on the KwaZulu-Natal have not been recovered. According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, a fire broke out at a business premises situated at Missionlands in Verulam just after midnight on March 2.

“The entire building was destroyed by fire and the four employees who were inside cannot be found. “Police officers from the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit together with other role-players assessed the situation and it was established that it was unsafe to enter the building and search for the possible victims.” Gwala said the families of the victims who were also at the scene were informed of the precarious situation.

“An enquiry has been opened at Verulam SAPS. Investigations are ongoing.” Prem Balram said their control room received a call for assistance after the four victims failed to return home after their shift at the furniture factory. “The search party peered through a window of the guttered building and noticed what appeared to be skeletal remains.”