Durban – The body of a man was found floating in the tidal pool at Salt Rock, on the KZN North Coast, on Monday morning. According to Dylan Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue, an early morning swimmer found the body of a young man floating in the pool.

Meyrick said the body was recovered and handed over to the SAPS. “At this point the identity of the victim is unknown.” It is believed the victim could be in his 20s.

According to Meyrick, the drowning could have taken place on Sunday night. “Security in the area did report that there was some sort of party on the beach until around 11pm. But that all remains speculation at this point and will form part of the SAPS investigation.” In a separate incident on Sunday, a man sustained a serious spinal injury when he dived into a tidal pool in Ballito.

The accident took place at the Clarke Bay tidal pool. According to Medi-Response Paramedics, the man had dived into the pool and hit his head on a rock. “The man was in a serious condition and treated by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to hospital for further care,” said Paul Herbst.

