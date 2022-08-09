Body of missing man, aged 21, retrieved from Mogalakwena River in Limpopo

Pretoria - Police at Mahwelereng, in Limpopo, have opened an inquest case after the body of a missing man, identified as Brian Rammutla, who was residing at Maruteng village, was retrieved from the Mogalakwena River. Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the body of the 21-year-old was retrieved on Monday afternoon.

The body of a 21-year-old Limpopo man, Brian Rammutla, has been retrieved from the Mogalakwena River after he went missing last month. Photo: SAPS “SAPS Search and Rescue Unit officers were dispatched to the scene after fishermen discovered the lifeless body of a man floating in the river. The body was retrieved with assistance of the local police and in the presence of the local community,” said Ledwaba. “The shocking discovery was made after the deceased went missing on 16 July. Consequently, his family reported the matter at the Mahwelereng police station.” According to reports, Rammutla left home after 6pm to visit his grandfather at Moshate village in the same area, but he never arrived at his destination.

Police immediately proceeded with investigations and a search operation until the lifeless body was discovered on Monday. “It is not clear at this stage how the deceased got into the river, but the unfolding police investigations will ultimately reveal the cause of death. Police appeal to community members to give them space to fully investigate the matter,” said Ledwaba. “Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact the crime stop number 0860010111, the nearest police station or the My SAPS App. Police investigations continue.”

Meanwhile, police in North West say social media assisted in finding missing Potchefstroom teenager Marly Roux. The 16-year-old was found unharmed on Tuesday morning and has been reunited with her family. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said she was last seen leaving her Potchefstroom home on August 6 at around 5.30pm.

“She left with an unknown person in a white Nissan 1400 bakkie.” Police urged community members to be on the lookout for Roux, who was last seen wearing black trousers, a white shirt, multi-coloured jersey and black flip-flops. On Tuesday morning, police said Roux was traced with the assistance of social media.

