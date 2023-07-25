Bogus vet who castrated cat on owner’s dining room table to remain behind bars

A bogus vet who allegedly performed a botched castration on a domestic cat made his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday. According to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Cape of Good Hope, the man was arrested on July 21 for contravening the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 and the Veterinary and Para Veterinary Act 19 of 1982.

He is alleged to have performed a botched castration on an 11-month-old domestic cat named Howard in the Ndabeni area. According to the SPCA, the cat was castrated on his owner’s dining room table by an individual masquerading as a qualified veterinarian. In a statement, the SPCA said the findings of the qualified treating veterinarian at the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals were horrifying.

“It leave us with no doubt that the individual who carried out the procedure was not qualified to do so,” it said. However, the SPCA said that the individual who performed the castration is an Animal Health Technician registered with the South African Veterinary Council and employed at a well-known private veterinary practice. The SPCA said the cat had been sedated during the procedure but had started bleeding profusely afterwards, and his owners rushed him to a private vet.

Howard, they said, was severely dehydrated and in immense pain. “The investigation into this case is critical in ensuring that the responsible party is held liable under the law and that justice is served for Howard who was subjected to cruel and unlawful treatment,” the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse said. “We hope that the arrest of this individual and the coming criminal case serves as a warning to any other individuals defrauding the public and looking to make a quick buck by offering services they are unqualified for that result in animal suffering,” he said.

Belinda Abraham, SPCA communications manager said the suspect was denied bail to verify his immigration status with the Department of Home Affairs and verification of his residential address. The matter was adjourned to July 31. Explaining the by-laws regarding the sterilising of your pet, Abrahams said spaying for female pets or neutering for male pets, can help reduce the risk of several health issues, behavioural problems, and even death, not to mention unwanted puppies and kittens.

“Firstly, spaying a female pet can help prevent uterine infections and breast cancer,” Abrahams said. “Uterine infections, also known as pyometra, are a serious condition that can be fatal if left untreated,” she said. Abrahams said breast cancer is often a fatal condition in unspayed female cats, “with roughly 50% of dogs and 90% of cats developing this disease at some point in their lives.

“By spaying your female pet, you can significantly reduce their risk of developing these health issues and ultimately prolong their life,” she said. Abrahams said neutering a male pet can reduce the risk of testicular cancer. “Neutering can also reduce the risk of behavioural problems such as aggression and roaming and reduce the risk of unwanted litters of puppies and kittens,” she said.