Bonnie and Clyde? Man and woman escape after robbing cellphone shop, exchanging gunfire with guards

Pretoria - A 46-year-old man has been arrested while his two accomplices, a man and a woman managed to flee after exchanging gunfire with security personnel which reacted to a security alarm in Witbank. “It is alleged that the suspects went to a cellphone shop in Klipfontein, Witbank (on Tuesday) at about 14h00 and held the staff members at gunpoint. It is further said that they enriched themselves with an undisclosed amount of cash as well as several mobile phones,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala narrated.

Story continues below Advertisement

While the robbery was in progress, the security armed response team was activated. “The response team acted quickly and found the suspects still inside the shop. A shootout then ensued between the suspects and the response team,” said Mohlala. “The suspects opted for the possible escape routes available which led them to their gateway vehicle, a white Nissan bakkie which was parked close by. Only one male and a female suspect managed to make it to their getaway vehicle but the third suspect was apprehended.”

The arrested man was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition, as well as cellphones stolen during the robbery, and money. Mohlala said the arrested man is today expected to appear before the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court facing a charge of business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearm with ammunition. “Police cannot rule out possibilities of adding other charges as the investigation continues,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the arrest, as well as the recovery of the unlicensed firearm, ammunition, the money and cellphones. Manamela has also saluted the private security officers who reacted swiftly and cornered the alleged robber. IOL