Bosasa Scandal: Magistrate Desmond Nair accused of taking an electric fence, alarm as gratification

Durban - Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair who has been charged with corruption appeared briefly in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday morning. According to the Investigating Directorate, Nair is accused of having received gratification from African Global Operations / Global Technology Systems (formerly known as BOSASA).

According to the Directorate’s national spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka, the gratification was in the form of an electric fence, an alarm system, perimeter beams and CCTV system which were allegedly installed in his Silverton, Pretoria, home in September 2016. The upgrades were allegedly to the value of R200 000. It is alleged that Nair was was granted the upgrades for his influence to act in a dishonest or improper manner.

Seboka said the matter was postponed to December 7 for the defence to make representations. Nair, who was suspended as a magistrate in 2020, was summoned to appear in court. IOL previously reported that Nair has disputed the allegations.

He claimed that he had an oral agreement with a man identified only as Mr Bejoo, to install a basic camera system, repair the existing electric fence, alarm system and beams for a maximum agreed price of R50 000. In his response, Nair, through the PSA, said the charge sheet alleged that he received the benefit not based on any contract, but free of charge, while he maintains there was a fixed maximum contract price. IOL