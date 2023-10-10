Boy, 14, killed in brutal farm invasion in Gauteng

Police are on the hunt for suspects who killed a 14-year-old boy during a home invasion in Bapsfontein in Gauteng. The incident took place on October 7 just after midnight.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said that about five suspects entered the house at a farm in Bapsfontein and demanded safe keys from the family members. “It is further reported that one of the family members ran to the safe and took out a firearm, but the suspects over-powered him and shot him in the chest and ran away.” Police said the suspects are believed to have fled in two cars that were parked on the road.

“The 14-year-old victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival.” Ian Cameron, from Action Society SA said the boy had been alone with his mother during the attack. Cameron said it is believed the robbers travelling in a BMW X5 and a black Toyota fled with phones and laptops.