Boy, 6, shot in the chest: Gang crossfire victim ‘dreamed of being a cop’

A six-year-old boy from Hanover Park in Cape Town who dreamed of becoming a police officer died after he was caught in gang crossfire on Monday. Tears rolled at the Hanover Park Day Hospital as the family of Zakariyah Noble were told that he had died after being shot in the chest.

Aunt Aqeedah Pretorius, 25, said the Grade R learner from Turfhall Primary School was struck as he walked with relatives in Surwood Walk. “He came to his grandmother’s house each day after school, and at the time of the shooting, he was walking with his uncle and two cousins to fetch the washing [laundry] at another house,” she said. “He was hit by the bullet, and they took him to the day hospital, where he was still fighting for his life.”

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed the Philippi SA Police Service opened a murder docket after the shooting at about 5.30pm on Monday. “Reports reveal that the boy was caught in crossfire and sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, where after he was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased, as he succumbed to the injury sustained,” Pojie said. “The circumstances are being investigated, as is the motive.”

Aqeedah said the family was heartbroken, knowing they would never see Zakariyah, the bubbly young boy, smile again. “He was very talkative and friendly. He has an older sister, and she is not taking it well,” she said. “Zakariyah always wanted to be a police officer, and there is a video taken at his school where he said he wanted to catch the bad guys. We are broken by this and don’t even know what to say.”

Zakariyah is the second child to be shot and killed in the same vicinity of Hanover Park, known as “The Backstreets”. Just over a week ago, Zarah Jackson, 15, died after being struck in the neck while walking in Rywood Walk. The Grade 9 pupil from Crystal High School was rushed to hospital, where she died.