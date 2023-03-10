Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, March 11, 2023

Boyfriend, 23, remanded in custody for murder of his teen girlfriend, 15, who was buried in shallow grave

Missing teenager, Karabo Monyama, 15, was found dead buried in a shallow grave at her boyfriend's home in Cyferskuil near Makapanstad.

Boyfriend in court for the murder of his teen girlfriend.

Published 9h ago

Rustenburg - A man arrested after the decomposed body of his teen girlfriend was exhumed from a shallow grave at the backyard of his home, appeared briefly in the Moretele Magistrate's Court.

Lucas Malete, 23, was arrested on Wednesday, after the body of Karabo Manyama, 15, was found in a shallow grave at his home in Cyferskuil near Makapanstand in North West.

North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said Malete was charged with murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

The case against him was postponed to April 14 for bail application.

Manyama of Monageng Street in Cyferskuil, was last seen on Sunday, when she left home to watch soccer at a nearby field.

A search was conducted around the neighbourhood and the Cyferskuil precinct without any success.

Her decomposed body was exhumed from a shallow grave at her boyfriend's home.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Cape, police said Botshelo Prescious Mothibi, 12, was found unharmed on Friday morning, at her grandfather's house in Barkly West.

"The police wishes to extend its appreciation to all role-players who participated in the search," said Northern Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock.

Mothibi was reported missing on March 2 after she left her home in Lerato Park, Roodepan for school at Mankuruwane Primary School in Galeshewe and went missing.

IOL

