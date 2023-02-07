Brakpan parents call for police patrols at schools following fatal stabbing

Parents at a Gauteng high school are asking for police patrols following a stabbing that claimed the life of a Grade 10 boy last week. Speaking to eNCA, a parent said the fights were not caused through racism but blamed them on rival gangs in the area.

Story continues below Advertisement

The woman said if police had taken parents’ concerns seriously, when incidents began months ago, the pupil would still be alive. Shawn Mphela, 18, was stabbed during a brawl outside the Geluksdal Secondary School. Since then, classes have been disrupted several times.

The Department of Education in the province said a fight started after three Grade 10 boys were pepper-spraying other pupils. “About eight pupils confronted them about their behaviour and they stopped. However, it is alleged that the perpetrators emerged after school in the company of unknown persons who are not from the school and a fight broke out. “Unfortunately, one of the pupils passed away from a fatal stab wound. One pupil allegedly escaped with minor injuries, while one of the alleged perpetrators was seriously injured,” said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police have since arrested Ameeruddin Dino Prince and he has appeared in court. The SA Democratic Teachers Union has expressed its sadness and exasperation at the alarming increase in the number of incidents of violence that have rocked several SA schools since the start of the 2023 academic year. The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation said violence in SA schools was not a new phenomenon.

Story continues below Advertisement

“However, as a result of us (not) taking control of the situation it has become a norm. Learners engage in violence as there have been no consequences for their behaviour. “Parents and teachers who are victims must engage with the schools to seek justice but they should also open cases at the SAPS,” said Naptosa’s Thirona Moodley. She said violence in schools and attacks are criminal acts and must be dealt with accordingly.