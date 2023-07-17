Brazen criminals in a white Ford Ranger storm police building in Pretoria, shoot cop

Gauteng police said a manhunt has been launched for suspects who attempted to enter a police building in Pretoria on Sunday night.
One police officer was shot and wounded during the incident.
National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said police have launched a manhunt for at least twelve suspects.
“The twelve suspects are believed to be using a white Ford Ranger bakkie.
“The motive for the attempt to enter the building is under investigation.”
Mathe said a constable was shot and wounded during the attack.
“He has been taken to hospital for medical care. Nothing was taken and stolen from the building.”
For security reasons, Mathe was unable to disclose what the building was used for.
She said the SAPS had set aside R25million for this financial year for security upgrades at all its buildings nationwide.
In a similar incident, in May a man was shot inside Durban Central police station after he tried to disarm a cop.
Police said the man was shot in the thighs during a tussle with police.
Initial reports by the Daily News indicate that the man was disgruntled over having to wait his turn to speak to the police.
He then jumped over the counter and tried to disarm a cop and opened fire damaging a computer screen and television.
