Businessman gunned down at popular coffee shop in Rustenburg

Another prominent businessman was gunned down outside a popular coffee shop in Rustenburg on Wednesday. "Police are on a scene currently in Rustenburg where a man was shot. The case has not been opened yet and his name cannot be released yet; he must still be identified," North West police spokesperson, Captain Aafje Botma told IOL in a WhatsApp message at 11am.

In closed-circuit television footage (CCTV) circulated on social media platforms, two gunmen, one wearing a white hat, approached the businessman while he went through his cellphone. The gunman approaching on the left fired three bullets at close range, hitting him in the head. As he fell, the gunman on his right hand fired one more bullet before they fled.

They left him lying in a pool of blood, his cellphone lying next to him, and his spectacles a few centimetres from his head. A woman sitting on a chair ran inside the shop when she heard gunshots about three metres away from her. In February, another prominent businessman popular in the taxi industry, Neo Mbatha, 42, was gunned down inside a building at the corner of Klopper and Nelson Mandela Drive.

The motive for his murder was not known. Two men wearing work suits shot him dead. He was shot in the head and back. In March, an attorney was shot dead in front of her office on Klopper Street. She was shot several times by two men.