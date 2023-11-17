Businessman who spent money on cryptocurrency and online dating, fails to get R26,000 spousal maintenance from estranged wife

A KwaZulu-Natal businessman who spent his money on cryptocurrency and online dating, failed in his bid to get over R26,000 in spousal maintenance from his estranged wife. The two got married in 2005 out of a community of property with accrual, and they had one child who was born in 2010.

In August 2021, the wife moved out of their home with their son. The wife said the husband doesn’t contribute to the maintenance of their child, and all needs are taken care of by her. During the separation, the husband brought an application in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban and wanted the wife to pay him R500 for the entertainment of the child, monthly spousal maintenance in the amount of R26,270, and R50,000 for his legal fees.

In his financial disclosure form, the husband said that from self-employment, partnerships, or other assets/investments, he gets an income of R12,500 every month. The wife challenged the husband and submitted that the husband has a more substantial income than he disclosed in his affidavit, and that he earns more than enough income to support himself. She also mentioned that he was the sole member of another business, which he had been running for almost 10 years, and it was his main source of income.

The husband didn’t challenge his wife on the allegations. The court analysed the husband’s personal bank statements, and there were numerous credits in the amount of R18,500 in one month. There was also an amount of R4,850 spent on the same account. He never disclosed the amounts in his financial disclosure form.

It was also discovered that he spent R12,730 in three months purchasing cryptocurrency and R4,432 on online dating. Moreover, it also came out that he received R6,000 from rental. After analysing the evidence, Judge AJ Dutton supported the wife’s version that the husband was falsely crying poverty.