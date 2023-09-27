Businesswoman Sonia Mbele a no show in court over tax evasion charges

Former Generations leading actress and now businesswoman Nomthandazo Sonia Mbele failed to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court where she is charged with tax evasion. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, Mbele submitted a medical certificate stating that she is booked off sick until October 3, 2023.

Mjonondwane said Mbele has been charged alongside Yolisa Gqunta and Rebone Sesing for contravening the Tax Administration Act. The trio are directors of Real Housewives of South Africa (Pty) Ltd. “The directors in relation to their company, Real Housewives of South Africa are facing 42 counts of not filling company income tax from 2019 to 2022, not filing their Value Added Tax (VAT) returns from 2020 to 2022 and also not filing their Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) from 2020 until 2022,” said Mjonondwane.

The matter has been postponed to 5 October for Mbele to appear in court and the co-accused to be granted legal aid. Mjonondwane added that an application was made for Mbele’s warrant of arrest to be issued and has been held over until 5 October. Last year December, actor and comedian Desmond Dube was issued with a letter of demand by Sars to settle over R1.4 million in unpaid taxes, according to City Press.