Cape Town Bolt driver accused of stabbing female riders has been arrested

Police in Cape Town have arrested a Bolt driver who allegedly stabbed two young women during a feud over their drop-off location.

The alleged stabbing took place after the driver allegedly refused to drop the group of friends at their requested location in Dunoons after he had been paid his R90 fare for the trip after making two stops at ATM to withdraw money.

After a dispute with the young women, the driver wanted to dump them at a petrol station, but they refused. The driver then drove with the young women to the Table View police station, but officers at the police station apparently instructed him to complete the trip as he had been paid his fare.

Later, a physical altercation ensued between the driver and one of the five young women after he snatched their cellphone as they were recording the incident. The young women managed to snatch the phone back.