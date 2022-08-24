Case against Babita Deokaran’s alleged killers postponed after defence raises issue over payment

Pretoria - Six men accused of killing whistle-blower Babita Deokaran appeared briefly in the Gauteng High Court on Wednesday and had their matter postponed after their legal representative raised issues over the payment of legal fees. Shafique Sarlie asked for a postponement, saying as the defence they needed time to consult with the accused over fees which have to be paid, and they also need to get outstanding documents from the State.

The accused, Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla, have been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and conspiracy to murder. They also face another charge of attempted murder of Deokaran's domestic worker, who was in the car with her at the time of the shooting. All of the accused were denied bail last year.

The case has been postponed to October 6. Deokaran, 53, was shot dead outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg on August 23 last year. She was shot after returning from dropping off her daughter at school.

Deokaran was the chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng Health Department and was at the forefront of fighting and exposing alleged corruption in the department. She was assisting with investigations into personal protective equipment (PPE) tender scandals which rocked the department. The mastermind behind Deokaran’s assassination has still not been captured.

Last week, just a week before the anniversary of her murder, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said his office was finalising the process of appointing an independent forensic investigator to probe allegations relating to the case that had surfaced. On August 15, the premier said his office was “finalising the process” of appointing an investigator. “While we are committed to ensuring that decisive action is taken against public servants that have been found to have failed in discharging their responsibilities in line with the PFMA (Public Finance Management Act), we need to ensure that our actions are in line with the PSA (Public Servants Association) and other applicable prescripts,” Makhura said at the time.

