Case against Enyobeni tavern owner and wife due back in court next month

Durban - The case against an Eastern Cape tavern owner and his wife, following the deaths of more than 20 teenagers earlier this year, is due back in court next month.
Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu appeared briefly in the East London Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and the matter was postponed to November 25.
The postponement will give Ndevu's legal representative, Precious Daniel, time to read through the docket and engage with her clients and allow for the new state prosecutor to familiarise himself with the case.
The pair is charged with contravention of the Liquor Act after they allegedly sold alcohol to underage children.
In June, South Africans woke up to news of the deaths of 21 young children who had been partying at a pen’s down event which was hosted at the tavern.
A toxicology report suggested that the teens suffocated due to overcrowding.
Speaking to eNCA, a father of one of the teens said they were pleased that the matter was progressing.
He said the matter before the court deals with the charges as instigated by the Liquor Board and there are no criminals charges as yet, which he believes will be added as the matter progresses.
Outside the court, families alleged that Ndevu was still running taverns in other areas despite being charged over the Enyobeni deaths. The families have called on the authorities to investigate the claims and take action if the rumours are true.
IOL