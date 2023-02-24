Cape Town – The Cape Town High Court has postponed the case of the alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe to March 17 in order for his legal team to work out logistics for a psychiatric evaluation. Mafe is refusing to be admitted to Valkenberg Hospital in Cape Town and has opted for a hospital in the Eastern Cape.

His lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, wouldn’t divulge the reasons for his client’s position. Mafe faces housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, terrorism, arson and theft charges and has been in custody since January 2 last year, after the National Assembly building in Cape Town was gutted by fire. Godla told the media that his client had indicated that he didn’t want to go to Valkenberg.

“He has got his own story, which we believe will be ventilated when the investigation takes place. We were advised by the State that they are going to investigate some of the allegations raised by our client. “Obviously, we are mindful of the fact that government doesn’t have unlimited resources and we should be reasonable, but obviously, we don’t want to disregard the rights of our client,” Godla added. Meanwhile, in a previous court appearance in January, the accused had refused to leave his prison cell to attend court.

