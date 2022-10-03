Case against Western Cape man charged with raping two teen boys postponed

The case against a Langa man charged with the rape of two teenage boys has been postponed. The regional spokesperson for National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, the matter was postponed for a possible plea.

The 33-year-old appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court and is charged with two counts of rape of the 16-year-olds. Ntabazalila, the accused is alleged to have raped a number of male children in his community by luring them to his home and giving them illegal drugs. “At present there are two charges. More charges are likely to be added as the investigation continues. The case is postponed for plea and trial.”

In August, a 40-year-old Western Cape businessman was released on bail for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl. He is alleged to have groomed the girl from December 2021 and raped her in July 2022. He was released on R10 000 bail in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court. He will appear in court later this month. IOL