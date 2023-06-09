Caught in the act: Man in court for possession of R500 000 assortment of drugs in Polokwane

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo have arrested a man, 47, in Bendor, Polokwane, for allegedly dealing in drugs, after he was found with a consignment of 27 sachets of crystal meth, rock and CAT. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, provincial police spokesperson, said the drugs have an estimated street value of R500 000.

“The provincial organised crime investigation unit in Polokwane in conjunction with other stakeholders continue to crack a whip on illegal drug dealers in the province,” Ledwaba said. “According to information, the provincial organised crime investigation unit received information from a source about a suspect who was selling drugs at a tavern in Ladanna. They followed up the information that led to the suspect.” A 47-year-old man will appear in court for alleged possession of drugs worth R500 000. Picture: SAPS Ledwaba said the alleged drug dealer was closely monitored until he drove away in a white Audi A4, towards Bendor.

“They followed him until they pounced on him while he was waiting for a gate to open at one of complexes at Bendor. Upon searching his vehicle, they found 27 sachets of crystal meth, rock and CAT with an estimated street value of R500 000,” he said. A 47-year-old man will today appear in court for alleged possession of drugs worth R500 000. Photo: SAPS The 47-year-old man was immediately arrested, while his drugs consignment and vehicle were confiscated by police. Provincial commissioner of SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has commended officers “for their concerted efforts and dedication in ridding the province of illicit drugs and saving lives”.