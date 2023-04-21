Centurion woman accused of poisoning husband, keeping body in home, to apply for bail next week

A woman who allegedly murdered her husband and asked a man on the street to help bury the body has appeared in court. Olievenhoutbosch resident Paulinah Mothokoa Monyebodi appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said the 48-year-old woman faced a charge of premeditated murder. “It is alleged that on April 18, 2023, in the morning, the accused approached a man unknown to her on the street and asked them to stay with her and her husband at their home for free,” the NPA said. Mahanjana said Monyebodi told the man she had a problem. She said she had poisoned her husband four days earlier.

“She said she needed help digging a ditch to bury the body as it had been in the house for a few days,” Mahanjana added. The man pretended to agree to help the woman but reported the matter to the police. “Later that day Monyebodi was arrested after the man pointed her out to the police.