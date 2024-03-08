Chatsworth pastor arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl, police seize laptops and sex aids

A 31-year-old Chatsworth pastor has been arrested on allegations of rape.
Police said the 31-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday following allegations he raped a 14-year-old girl.
The case is being investigated by the Chatsworth FCS Unit.
“The suspect is appearing before the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court today, March 8,” said KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.
The KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed her dismay that a pastor, entrusted with the responsibility of providing spiritual guidance, could be accused of rape.
The Department said during the arrest, police confiscated laptops, cellphones and sex aids from the premises.
“It is imperative for the community to remain vigilant and cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure the protection of vulnerable individuals, especially minors,” said Khoza.
She urged anyone with information regarding similar incidents or any form of abuse to come forward and assist in investigations.
The Department said a team of social workers have been dispatched to locate the victim’s family and provide them with psycho-social support.
Last month, in a similar incident, a 39-year-old pastor appeared before the Mkhuhlu Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, who is a member of his congregation.
The rape of the teenage girl allegedly happened at the home of the young girl on January 24.
IOL News