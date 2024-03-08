Chatsworth pastor arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl, police seize laptops and sex aids

Police said the 31-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday following allegations he raped a 14-year-old girl.

A 31-year-old Chatsworth pastor has been arrested on allegations of rape.

The KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed her dismay that a pastor, entrusted with the responsibility of providing spiritual guidance, could be accused of rape.

“The suspect is appearing before the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court today, March 8,” said KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

The case is being investigated by the Chatsworth FCS Unit.

The Department said during the arrest, police confiscated laptops, cellphones and sex aids from the premises.

“It is imperative for the community to remain vigilant and cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure the protection of vulnerable individuals, especially minors,” said Khoza.

She urged anyone with information regarding similar incidents or any form of abuse to come forward and assist in investigations.