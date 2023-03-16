Chips Ahoy! Ekurhuleni cops foil Simba potato chip heist worth R1.2 million

Pretoria – Police in Ekurhuleni have arrested a 36-year-old man after confiscating stolen goods, Simba chips with an estimated value of R1.2m. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Ignatius Maphike said an Isuzu truck delivering the potato chips was hijacked, and has since gone missing.

“On Tuesday 14 March 2023 at 9.50am, members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) specialised task team intercepted a 36-year-old male suspect, found with R1.2 million worth of goods on Putfontein,” Maphike said. “Members received information from a tracking company, about a white Isuzu truck that was allegedly hijacked in Elandsfontein area. Members immediately acted on the information and proceeded to the location where the co-ordinates led them. Police have recovered a haulage of potato chips worth more than R1m after a truck ferrying the goods was hijacked. Picture: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department “Upon arrival at a nearby field on Marigold Street in Putfontein, members discovered abandoned boxes of chips. The boxes were positively identified as those which were intended to be transported by a missing truck,” Maphike said.

Police questioned the 36-year-old man found with the Simba chips but he could not give “suitable answers”. Police have recovered a haulage of potato chips worth more than R1m after a truck ferrying the goods was hijacked. Picture: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department “His premises, situated on the same street, was thoroughly searched and additional boxes were uncovered. The handcuffed suspect, alleges that the items found, were given to him by two unknown guys. “The uncovered loot worth R1.2 million, was given back to the liable owner,” Maphike said.

“The suspect facing charges of theft and possible truck hijacking, was marched to Putfontein police station and will appear in the relevant magistrate’s court soon.” Police have recovered a haulage of potato chips worth more than R1m after a truck ferrying the goods was hijacked. Picture: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department In January, a 32-year-old man was arrested by members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, while driving a stolen Ford Ranger Wildtrak double cab vehicle. At the time, EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the 32-year-old insisted he was only taking the vehicle to a car wash.