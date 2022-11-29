Chris Hani killer Janusz Walus stabbed in prison

Durban - Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Walus, who is set to be released from a Gauteng prison on Thursday, has been stabbed by an inmate. The Department of Correctional Services said Walus was in a stable condition after he was stabbed in prison earlier on Tuesday.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, confirmed that Walus was stabbed by an inmate. "A detailed incident report is to be provided at a later stage, but what can be stated at this point is that inmate Walus is stable and DCS healthcare officials are providing the necessary care," he said. Nxumalo said the stabbing will be investigated as stabbings and other forms of disturbances are offences not warranted in a correctional environment.

The Polish immigrant, convicted for the murder of Chris Hani n 1993, was set to be released on parole on Thursday after a Constitutional Court order last week. Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that he had granted an exemption in order for Walus to remain in the country and to serve his parole in SA. In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, the minister said the exemption contained a condition that Walus may not use any travel document and/or passport issued by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland to return to the country of his origin.

Walus’s lawyer Julian Knight said the decision was unfair. Knight, who was speaking to Talk Radio 702, said Motsoaledi was acting unlawfully as other criminals who were released on parole without status in the country, were deported. He added that Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola had yet to determine the conditions of parole for Walus.

Knight said the SA government would have to pick up the tab to ensure Walus’s safety if he was to remain in the country to serve his parole. He said the SAPS would likely have to establish a unit to protect the killer. Walus’s imminent release from prison has angered many in South Africa, particularly the Hani family, as well as the ANC, SACP, Cosatu and the EFF. The ANC-led tripartite alliance on Saturday picketed against the constitutional court ruling and there was a demonstration planned for Pretoria on Wednesday as well.