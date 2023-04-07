Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 7, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

City and SANParks arrest six poachers for possessing illegal rock lobster tails and fish in Table Mountain National Park

Six poachers were arrested for poaching in a marine protected area. Picture: SANParks - Table Mountain National Park/ Facebook

Six poachers were arrested for poaching in a marine protected area. Picture: SANParks - Table Mountain National Park/ Facebook

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - City of Cape Town Marine Law Enforcement and SANParks Environment Crime Investigation (ECI) arrested six poachers for illegal possession of 1 382 rock lobster tails and 112 illegal fish in Olifantsbos on Friday.

This breakthrough comes after the TMNP Marine rangers, together with the City of Cape Town Marine Law Enforcement and the SANParks Environment Crime Investigation (ECI) unit conducted a joint anti- poaching operation that lasted 15 hours in the Marine Protected Areas of Table Mountain National Park, resulting in the arrest of six suspects.

TMNP park manager, Megan Taplin said a total of eight commercial lobster trawlers were inspected in the area of Olifantsbos in the Cape of Good Hope section of Table Mountain National Park and one vessel was seized for the illegal possession of 1 382 rock lobster tails and 112 illegal fish.

“All confiscated items were booked with the South African Police Services in Simon's Town and a case of poaching was opened,” Taplin said.

Taplin further added that South African National Parks views marine poaching in a serious light, and these types of operations allow them to gather much needed intelligence to devise a plan to combat environmental crime within their MPAs.

More on this

“Well done to the rangers and assisting law enforcement agencies on the successful operation." Taplin added.

IOL

Related Topics:

City of Cape TownTable Mountain Aerial Cableway CompanySAPSSANParksCape TownTheftTrue CrimePoachingMarine Protected Area

Share