Cape Town - City of Cape Town Marine Law Enforcement and SANParks Environment Crime Investigation (ECI) arrested six poachers for illegal possession of 1 382 rock lobster tails and 112 illegal fish in Olifantsbos on Friday. This breakthrough comes after the TMNP Marine rangers, together with the City of Cape Town Marine Law Enforcement and the SANParks Environment Crime Investigation (ECI) unit conducted a joint anti- poaching operation that lasted 15 hours in the Marine Protected Areas of Table Mountain National Park, resulting in the arrest of six suspects.

TMNP park manager, Megan Taplin said a total of eight commercial lobster trawlers were inspected in the area of Olifantsbos in the Cape of Good Hope section of Table Mountain National Park and one vessel was seized for the illegal possession of 1 382 rock lobster tails and 112 illegal fish. “All confiscated items were booked with the South African Police Services in Simon's Town and a case of poaching was opened,” Taplin said. Taplin further added that South African National Parks views marine poaching in a serious light, and these types of operations allow them to gather much needed intelligence to devise a plan to combat environmental crime within their MPAs.