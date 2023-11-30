Company director found guilty of defrauding Sars of R9.5 million

Bonakele Damsi and his business entity Damsi Construction Services CC were convicted by Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this week on 17 counts of contravention of the provisions of the Tax administration Act.

A 56-year-old company director has been found guilty of defrauding the South African Revenue Services (Sars) of R9.5 million.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as Hawks) the duo was arrested in February.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said during the period between February 2020 and April 2022, Damsi as the director of Damsi’s Construction Services CC allegedly submitted false Value Added Tax returns with no supporting documents.

“During auditing, the company was randomly selected and red flags were identified, thus the matter was reported to the Hawks for expert probing,” Mgolodela said.