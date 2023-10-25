Concealment of birth case opened after pig is seen carrying body of newborn in Northern Cape

Police in Modder River in the Northern Cape are investigating a case of concealment of birth after a pig was seen carrying the body of a newborn in its mouth.
The newborn had been buried in a shallow grave.
"On Monday, October 16, 2023, a member of the community saw a pig carrying an object in its mouth.
“Upon further inspection, the object was identified as a baby with the umbilical cord still attached," said Northern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Molefi Shemane.
He said the police and other emergency services were contacted and attended the scene.
"The police request anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation of the case and the tracing of the suspect(s) to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Abigail Morgan, on 064 133 0314 or call the Crime Stop Number at 086 001 0111. You can also SMS anonymously to 32211 or utilise the MySAPS app."
Sergeant Shimane said all information would be treated as confidential.
IOL