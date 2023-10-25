Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, October 28, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Concealment of birth case opened after pig is seen carrying body of newborn in Northern Cape

Police need help to probe a concealment of birth, after a pig was found with a newborn baby in its mouth. Picture: Pexels

Police need help to probe a concealment of birth, after a pig was found with a newborn baby in its mouth. Picture: Pexels

Published Oct 25, 2023

Share

Police in Modder River in the Northern Cape are investigating a case of concealment of birth after a pig was seen carrying the body of a newborn in its mouth.

The newborn had been buried in a shallow grave.

"On Monday, October 16, 2023, a member of the community saw a pig carrying an object in its mouth.

“Upon further inspection, the object was identified as a baby with the umbilical cord still attached," said Northern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Molefi Shemane.

He said the police and other emergency services were contacted and attended the scene.

"The police request anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation of the case and the tracing of the suspect(s) to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Abigail Morgan, on 064 133 0314 or call the Crime Stop Number at 086 001 0111. You can also SMS anonymously to 32211 or utilise the MySAPS app."

Sergeant Shimane said all information would be treated as confidential.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimechildrenSAPSNorthern CapeCrime and courtsMurder