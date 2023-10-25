Concealment of birth case opened after pig is seen carrying body of newborn in Northern Cape

Police in Modder River in the Northern Cape are investigating a case of concealment of birth after a pig was seen carrying the body of a newborn in its mouth. The newborn had been buried in a shallow grave.

"On Monday, October 16, 2023, a member of the community saw a pig carrying an object in its mouth. “Upon further inspection, the object was identified as a baby with the umbilical cord still attached," said Northern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Molefi Shemane. He said the police and other emergency services were contacted and attended the scene.