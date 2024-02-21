Construction mafia: Security guard and K9 dog shot at MyCiTi construction site in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has condemned the attack of a security guard and a K9 patrol dog at a construction site along Duinefontein Road and Govan Mbeki Road in Philippi on Tuesday. The incident took place before midday, and fortunately, the security guard managed to survive the shooting incident and is currently in hospital.

The K9 has been admitted for veterinary care. The City of Cape Town said it is offering a reward for any information that will assist with the arrest and successful prosecution of those involved. Mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas said the construction site is related to work being conducted in the second phase of the MyCiTi bus service in the metro south-east.

“These attacks are unacceptable and undermine the City’s efforts to deliver much-needed services to communities. The attack happened where our Urban Mobility Directorate is busy with construction work related to the roll-out of the second phase of the MyCiTi bus service in the metro south-east. “Over the past few weeks, the contractor has been receiving threats from those wanting to control the subcontracting of services. I want to make it very clear that the City will not allow this thuggery, neither will we succumb to those demanding so-called protection money,” Quintas said. He said at least five shots were fired at the security guard and the K9 while the duo were conducting patrols on top of the railway bridge.

Quintas said the South African Police Service (SAPS) is currently working closely with the City’s project management team. “We cannot make more information public, safe to say that the security guard is recovering. The K9 was hit by two bullets and is not out of danger yet,” Quintas said. He also urged members of the local community to come forward and support the City in its efforts to bring the criminals to book.