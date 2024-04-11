Contractor arrested for allegedly illegally reconnecting property owing R3.8 million to City Power

A City Power contractor who was allegedly involved in the illegal reconnection of a property owing more than R3.8 million in unpaid electrical bills, has been detained. The Johannesburg Metro Police, working with the entity’s Security Management Team, handcuffed the male suspect on Tuesday, March 9, 2024, in Reuven.

He was taken to the Booysen police station and officially charged with interfering with important infrastructure. This is according to a statement issued by City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena. Mangena, said on March 7, 2024, City Power launched a money collection campaign targeting delinquent customers served by the Rueven Centre.

One of the customers that was disconnected that day was a business with around R3.8 million in electrical arrears. The customer was unlawfully reinstated two days after being disconnected. “Upon investigation, we discovered that one of our contractors was allegedly involved in facilitating that unauthorised reconnection of power supply.

A team was then dispatched to cut-off supply again. On March 30, 2024, the same business customer connected yet again to the utility’s network illegally,“ said Mangena. “The contractor who was apprehended is facing charges of tampering with essential infrastructure and bribery because of his alleged involvement in the two cases of unlawful reconnections.” He stated that this comes just a few days after City Power reported 17 other arrests over the preceding two weeks, including the conviction of two offenders sentenced to 10 years in prison for tampering.

“We commend the judicial system for handing out harsh sanctions against those found guilty of tampering with electricity infrastructure. “These recent arrests demonstrate the effectiveness of the utility’s internal controls that have been put in place, coupled with collaboration with communities and law enforcement agencies.”