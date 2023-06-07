Convicted paedophile Gerhard Ackerman back in court for allegedly sexually assaulting boy, 11, in separate case

Convicted paedophile Gerhard Ackerman is expected back in court next month on charges in a different matter. Initially found guilty of more than 700 charges related to running a child sex trafficking ring, Ackerman is accused of forcing a young boy to touch his private parts at the Morningside Country Club in Johannesburg in August 2018.

Through testimony by police officer William Chauke, the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court heard how Ackerman allegedly entered the club during swimming lessons and went into the changeroom where boys were changing. Ackerman allegedly masturbated in front of the boys. Chauke said he interviewed the manager and employees who informed him of what happened.

“They confronted the while male and he ran and got into a BMW and drove into the boom gate, breaking the boom gate,” Chauke said. Chauke said they managed to track Ackerman down and he was arrested. His cellphones and laptop were seized and later returned to the accused after police did not find any material on them. He said Ackerman agreed that he was at the swimming pool but denied the allegations.