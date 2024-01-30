Cop arrested on attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing a teenager she accused of stealing her son’s cellphone

A 29-year-old Northern Cape police constable has found herself on the wrong side of the law over allegations she assaulted a teenager she accused of stealing her son’s cellphone. Vuyiseka Matse was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and appeared in the Calvinia Magistrate's Court.

According to Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping, Matse faces charges of attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. She was released on a warning. Explaining the case, Shuping said it is alleged that Matse, who was off-duty, went to the 16-year-old’s home looking for him, accusing him of stealing her son’s cellphone.

The victim’s mother, 44, was home at the time while her teenage son was out. However, during this time, the victim arrived home. “It is alleged that Matse asked him about the phone, but he said he does not know about it.

“Matse allegedly started screaming at him, and out of panic, he said the phone was under the pillow.” Shuping said that when the victim’s stepfather went to look for the phone, it could not be found. “It is further alleged that Matse went to the kitchen and came back with a knife. She allegedly stabbed the teenager on his left upper arm and hit him with an iron pipe.”

It is alleged that the victim’s mother tried to intervene and was stabbed in the process. “An ambulance was called to the scene, but due to the seriousness of the mother’s injuries, she was transported to the nearest clinic by police to be stabilised. She was later transported to the Calvinia hospital.” The case was adjourned to February 14.