Cop attacks: One shot dead and another brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend

Durban - A police officer was killed and another brutally assaulted by her ex-boyfriend in the Eastern Cape this weekend. In the first incident, Vuyolethu Madala, 39, was exiting a tavern in the Port St Johns area when he was gunned down.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident took place at around 2pm. “Off-duty Sergeant Vuyolethu Madala visited a local bottle store/tavern at Kwa Ntsila locality in Tombo. “As he exited the liquor establishment, two males followed him outside and fired several shots at him from behind. The suspects then got into a white bakkie, with no registrations plates, and drove off.

“He was rushed to the nearby clinic where he passed away on arrival.” Police are investigating a case of murder. The motive for the killing is not yet known. Naidu said that in another incident, a 43-year-old female sergeant, stationed in Grahamstown, was brutally attacked as she left her police living quarters to report for duty on Sunday morning.

“It is alleged that at about 5.40am, the sergeant was attacked by her ex-boyfriend who ambushed her on the stairs and attacked her with a hammer. “She received repeated blows to her head and hands. As she attempted to run back to her room, the suspect managed to pull her firearm and fired a shot at her. The suspect ran off with her firearm. “The injured sergeant was admitted to hospital with serious injuries sustained from the assault. It was later established that she did not sustain any gunshot wounds.”

Naidu said police immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect and he was found dead in Orgley Street in Grahamstown. “He allegedly shot and killed himself. An inquest docket was opened.” She said that cases of attempted murder, attack on police and theft of firearm was also opened for investigation.

Major General Dladla stated that such brutal attacks on the country’s men and women in blue must not be tolerated. He has ordered the speedy arrest of the murder suspects. “Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of both victims and we wish our injured colleague a speedy recovery. “The high number of gender-based violence cases in our communities, including within our organisation, sounds a clarion call for everyone to ensure that the most vulnerable do not suffer abuse or violence, and for people to come forward and report such abuse or threat of physical violence.“