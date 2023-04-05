Cop surrenders after allegedly shooting pregnant ex-wife dead at hospital

Rustenburg - A policeman who allegedly shot dead his pregnant ex-wife at the Brits Hospital in North West, has handed himself over to the police on Wednesday. The police sergeant, 39, handed himself in at the Brits police station for the murder of his 35-year-old pregnant ex-wife.

“It is alleged that the police officer, who is stationed at Rapid Rail in Silverton, Pretoria and residing at Ga-Rankuwa, went to Brits Hospital where her ex-wife was working. “According to information, the wife, who was working as a switchboard operator, was at the hospital entrance when the suspect fired several shots and instantly killed the victim,” said North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone. Mokgwabone said the police officer handed himself over to the police after the incident and was expected to appear soon before the Brits Magistrate’s Court.

“The motive of the incident is unknown at this stage and investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate are under way.” Mokgwabone said the North West provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, condemned the incident and conveyed his deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends and colleagues. He urged employees to use the services of the Employee Health and Wellness and other professionals, bearing in mind that this was the second incident involving police officers in less than a month.