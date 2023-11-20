Cop tells court accused willingly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa immediately after arrest

A police officer who was part of the investigating unit that was tasked with solving the murder case of Senzo Meyiwa testified that accused number one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, willingly confessed to the crime after his arrest. Sergeant Bathobakae Mogola was testifying in a trial-within-a-trial in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on Monday.

According to Mogola, she was in the company of Sergeant Sadiki and Sergeant Buthelezi when they went looking for Sibiya at his place in Thembisa and found him. They searched his shack and found ammunition, a magazine, and the cleaning rod. When asked about the items, Sibiya took ownership.

When asked about the gun, he said the gun was his friend’s from Vusumuzi Hostel in Thembisa. They then drove to the hostel to look for the gun but didn’t find it. After the unsuccessful search, she took an opportunity to question Sibiya about his involvement in Meyiwa’s murder.

“When he responded to the question, I could see that he was making admissions. I reminded him of his constitutional rights, and he went further to tell me,” said Mogano. After the confession, she then asked him if he was comfortable if she shared the information with her boss, and he said he didn’t have a problem. “I then called Brigadier Gininda and informed him about the admission made by accused number one (Sibiya).”

She said other officers, Constable Maphumulo and Monareng, came and took Sibiya to Diepkloof Police Station in Soweto, where he made his confession in front Colonel Mhlanganyelwa Mbotho. She said she remained in the office. Mogano will continue to testify on Tuesday.