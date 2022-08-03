Cops foil robbery, arrest suspects after shootout

Cape Town - Police in the Eastern Cape are being lauded for not only foiling a business robbery but also in turn arresting the armed suspects. On Monday, five armed suspects between the ages of 30 and 40 forcefully entered a local business in Komga as the staff was reporting for duty.

The suspects demanded the keys to the safe from the manager while locking and ordering staff into steel cabinets. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, the manager managed to press the panic button which prompted a quick response from local police. Police in the Eastern Cape managed to foil a business robbery and arrest the suspects are a heavy shootout. | SAPS “As they arrived at the scene of the crime, police came under intense gunfire from the criminals who were armed with pistols and assault rifles. As the police retaliated, the suspects gave up and were immediately arrested by the police.

“Three of the suspects were injured during the shootout and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. One was fatally wounded and the other one was arrested and is currently in police custody. “During the incident, two firearm rifles and one pistol were confiscated, and a grinder and a vehicle allegedly used by suspects to get to the business and which is believed to have been stolen. “Cases of business robbery, attempted murder, and the possession of a suspected stolen vehicle are under investigation by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit,” Kinana said.

Police in the Eastern Cape managed to foil a business robbery and arrest the suspects after a heavy shootout. | SAPS Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Men has hailed the responding officers who are described to have demonstrated heroism and seem to be determined to kill. “Those suspects must face the full might of the law. Had our police officers not displayed courage and sacrifice in a volatile situation such as that, many lives would have been lost in that small town including our police officers,” Mene said. The suspects are expected to appear in the Komga Magistrate’s Court once they have been charged.

The investigation into the matter continues. [email protected] IOL