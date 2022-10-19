Correctional Services on Lindiwe Sisulu wanting to visit John Block: We enforce the Correctional Services Act, without fear or favour

Pretoria - Anyone is welcome to visit inmates at its 243 facilities but everyone must book before their visit, says the Department of Correctional Services (DCS). “It is important to highlight that no member of the public can ever be denied an opportunity to visit an inmate in line with the prescribed procedures as outlined in the Correctional Services Act,” DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

“The 243 correctional centres across the country allow the public to make bookings to visit both remand detainees and sentenced inmates, with dates and times allocated for such visits. There is nothing in the law prohibiting ministers from visiting inmates; however, it has to be stated that the same procedures meant for members of the public apply equally to the executive and individuals who may want to provide spiritual support.” Nxumalo was reacting to ANC national executive committee member and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s allegations that she was denied permission to visit former Northern Cape ANC chair John Block who is serving a 15-year sentence for fraud and money laundering at an Upington jail. Former Northern Cape ANC chair John Block John Block. File Photo: Bongiwe Mchunu Sisulu was with anti-apartheid activist, Reverend Allan Boesak, another friend of Block’s, when they attempted to visit.

On Tuesday, Sisulu and Boesak lashed out at the government, with Boesak insisting President Cyril Ramaphosa was behind their refusal to see Block. In his departmental response, Nxumalo said inmates were awarded the same treatment, irrespective of one’s connections or whether they were “prominent people in society”. “The Correctional Services Act calls for inmates to be treated equally and it will be unfortunate if some are to be treated differently due to their proximity, in whatever capacity, to certain leaders and prominent people in society. The DCS is a security department, hence the need to implement and follow procedures as prescribed,” he said.

Nxumalo dismissed Sisulu’s statement that Block would have been released among the cohort of prisoners who got parole during the Covid-19 pandemic. The tourism minister insisted that Block’s name had been mysteriously removed from the list of inmates getting parole. Nxumalo responded: “DCS did explain in detail how inmates were being considered for the Covid-19 parole dispensation and the special remission of sentences. There were enquiries on inmate John Block being on the list of those who were granted parole, and it was clarified that he was never on the list as he did not meet the stipulated criteria.

“It is also critical to highlight that under the Covid-19 parole dispensation and special remission of sentences, certain categories of inmates who committed crimes including murder, sexual assault, child abuse, high treason, sabotage, and terrorism, were excluded. Therefore, utterances insinuating that a rapist was released on parole under the Covid-19 parole dispensation are wholly unfounded and unfortunate. “We remain committed to enforce the Correctional Services Act without any fear or favour. We will treat all visitors and inmates equally without any undue influence,” Nxumalo emphasized. Block started serving his sentence in November 2018.