Corruption accused former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede back in court next week

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is expected back in court next week as the corruption trial against her and 21 others resumes in the Durban High Court. Gumede and her co-accused - which include former Durban City Manager Sipho Nzuza, former exco member Mondli Mthembu, Robert Abbu, who was DSW deputy head, and Sandile Ngcobo, the former deputy head of supply chain management, among others, face several charges, including conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and contravention of the Municipal Systems Act, amounting to over R300 million.

The National Prosecuting Authority's KZN spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the trial began in August last year where the accused tendered their pleas of not guilty to the charges against them. The State alleges that Gumede, Mthembu, Nzuza, Abbu, Ngcobo, Nzuza’s wife Bagcinile and others, acted with common purpose to manipulate procurement processes. According to the Daily News, the accused allegedly worked together to ensure orders or contracts were awarded to specific suppliers, namely Ilanga LaMahlase Pty (LTD), Uzuzinekela trading 31 CC, Omphile Thabanga Projects and El Shaddai Holdings CC – all of which are listed as accused in the matter.

“A significant portion of the monies paid by the eThekwini Municipality into the accounts of the entities, namely, Ilanga LaMahlase Pty (LTD), Uzuzinekela trading, Omphile Thabanga Projects and El Shaddai Holdings CC for services purportedly rendered by them, were in turn paid into each other’s bank accounts,” alleges the State. It’s alleged that Umvuyo Holdings, represented by accused Sithamone Ponnan, received money from El Shaddai Holdings CC, and both entities were controlled by her son Craig Ponnan; these funds were dispersed, among others, to Nzuza and his wife, and Craig Ponnan. The State further alleges that all the accused unlawfully retained property derived directly or indirectly from racketeering activities.