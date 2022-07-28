Costly blunder: Fleeing robbers leave getaway car, leading police to owner

Pretoria - Police have seized a silver Tata Indica, which was allegedly used by two criminals who robbed a spaza shop in Poplar Street, Protea Glen, in Soweto. Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said investigations have since shown that the vehicle was not reported as stolen, but when police reached out to the registered car owner, she insisted the Tata was stolen approximately two years ago.

“On Tuesday, 26 July 2022, whilst on patrol, officers received a complaint of an armed business robbery at a spaza shop in Protea Glen. Upon their arrival, officers found the silver Tata Indica, which was allegedly used by the armed perpetrators who had earlier robbed the spaza shop,” said Fihla. “It's alleged that two male suspects attacked the owner of the Spaza Shop, holding him hostage and robbing the shop. The owner managed to escape and lock the duo inside the spaza shop, but they managed to escape using the back door just when the community was rushing to rescue the shop owner.” The robbers got away with R2 500 and a Samsung A2 cellphone. As they fled the scene, the robbers left behind their getaway car, the Tata, with the keys in the ignition. Police also found a “small phone” in the car.

“Officers conducted a vehicle test enquiry, and it was found that the vehicle was not stolen. The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted, and she claimed that the vehicle was stolen approximately two years ago in Sandton, but the vehicle's license disc was still valid and will only expire at the end of August 2022,” said Fihla. “All the role players were called to process the scene. The vehicle was seized and booked in at the SAPS Lenasia pound for further investigation.” Police are requesting community members to help them with information on the crime.

