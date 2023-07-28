Court hears damning details of all the people linked to suspects during and after Senzo Meyiwa murder

The murder trial of former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa continued to hear of damning links between several people including his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo, and the suspects in the High Court in Pretoria on Friday. Colonel Lambertus Steyn told the court that cellphone records showed links between accused number one, Muzi Sibiya and Khumalo who were in contact after Meyiwa was murdered in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014.

On Thursday, Steyn — who is an experienced analyst at the SA Police Service’s Cold Case Unit — had already revealed cellphone links between Khumalo and accused number five. The call records also showed accused number one contacted Meyiwa’s ex-wife Mandisa Mkhize, Steyn said on Friday. The five accused are Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, 34, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, 30, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, 36, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, 35, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, 32.

Earlier this week, the court heard from the State’s third witness Nthabiseng Mokete who told the court that she saw three men running separately after the shooting of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa. In October 2014, Meyiwa was brutally murdered while visiting his girlfriend and mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo, at her home in Vosloorus. In the house that fateful day were Meyiwa, Kelly Khumalo and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother, Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala; Meyiwa’s friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then four-year-old son, and her daughter with Meyiwa.