Court sentences Northern Cape rapist to life imprisonment

Cape Town - A man who raped two women in the Northern Cape has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the De Aar Regional Court. Monde Nyeshe perpetrated his first crime on December 6, 2015, where he lured the then 19-year-old victim into his home in Malaykamp in De Aar.

He assaulted the teen and raped her several times, the court heard. The victim filed charges against Nyeshe and he was arrested days later. His bail was successfully opposed by the State, but the case was struck from the court roll because of outstanding DNA results, and he was released.

On July 17, 2016, Nyeshe raped a 29-year-old woman at her boyfriend’s home in Nonzwakazi, De Aar. The court heard he threatened the victim and her boyfriend with a knife and raped the victim in the presence of her boyfriend. Nyeshe was arrested a week later by members of De Aar SAPS.

On November 4, 2016, the cases were combined and Nyeshe was detained for the duration of the trial. He was convicted on July 28, and on Monday was sentenced to life imprisonment for his crimes. Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola commended the first investigating officer, Warrant Officer Edwin Mokgalagadi and Captain Wietz Coetzee from the De Aar Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit for the meticulous investigation.

“The life sentence can also be seen as a deterrent for other criminals that the police will not leave any stone unturned while investigating crimes against women and children, especially as we celebrate Women's Month,” Otola said. [email protected] IOL