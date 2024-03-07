Court to rule on gruesome murder of LGBTQI+ activist Sam Mbatha

Judgment in the brutal murder trial of LGBTQI+ activist Sam Mbatha is expected to be delivered in the North West High Court on Thursday. Three people, including a teenager, have been charged with Mbatha’s killing.

The accused are Arthur Khoza, 19, Mahlatsi Nkuna, 21, and Thato Mosetla, 22. On July 7 2022, Mosetla abandoned his attempts to get bail. Meanwhile, Khoza and Nkuna were out on R500 bail each.

In addition to murder, the trio faces charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, malicious damage to property, and defeating the ends of justice Mbatha’s body was found inside a burnt Hyundai i20 vehicle at a soccer field in Ikageng Section on January 10, 2021. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said he was positively identified through DNA testing.

“The three were arrested following an intensive investigation by the police, linking them to the murder of Mbatha,” said provincial NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame. He said they were arrested on June 21, 2021, at a house in the Phutha section near Klipgat. "Here, police found bloodstains on the floor, under and on top of a bed, as well as on a carpet.