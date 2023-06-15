Cousin killer gets life imprisonment

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court had sentenced a Cape Town man to life imprisonment for murdering and raping his cousin. Andrew Moseadie was convicted last month on charges of murder, rape and theft.

According to the evidence before the court, Christel Margaret Moseadie, 36, was last seen by her sister on November 5, 2019, in the company of their cousin, Andrew. The court heard how Shireen Martinus had looked for her sister for two days. Andrew had helped her search. He had insisted that Christel had gone to work and not returned. Christel Moseadie’s lifeless body was found two days in her house after she was raped and murdered by her cousin. File Picture Despite his explanations of her whereabouts, the family gathered at her house in Hout Bay and gained access. They discovered her lifeless body on the floor.

Moseadie was arrested on November 7, 2019. One of the witnesses called to testify told the court that Andrew had sold her cellphone and shoes. State prosecutor advocate Mbulelo Koti said Andrew and Christel had lived together at the time of the murder.

The forensic pathologist who conducted the post-mortem testified that the cause of death was strangulation. The court heard that Christel had suffered a painful death as Andrew had pulled and loosened a knot around her neck. It had taken 15 minutes for her to die. Christel also had internal injuries and defensive wounds.

“In evaluating an appropriate sentence, the court is required to have regard for the main purpose of punishment, namely its deterrent, preventive, reform and retributive aspects. It is the State submission that the retributive object of sentencing must get preference above the object of rehabilitation in the sense that the accused is convicted of serious crimes,” advocate Koti said during sentencing arguments. He said Andrew was not a first-time offender. “The killing of the deceased is one of the countless examples of the scourge of violence against women and children in South Africa. He does not respect women and has not shown any remorse. They were cousins and he was supposed to protect and defend the deceased but instead, he attacked and raped her,” advocate Koti said.

He called for the court to impose a sentence of life imprisonment. The court agreed and sentenced Andrew to 20 years for rape, life imprisonment for the murder, and six months for theft. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, effectively sentencing Andrew to life imprisonment.