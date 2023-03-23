CPF member shot in the leg during a bar robbery in Hillary, Durban

Durban - A member of a community policing forum was shot in the leg during a robbery at a bar in Hillary on Wednesday evening. According to ALS Paramedics, the shooting incident took place just before 9.30pm on Sarnia Road near Woodlands Avenue in the Bellair area.

It is alleged three armed men stormed the premises and demanded the receptionist hand over the cash. It is further alleged the robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and opened fire, injuring the man in his fifties, before fleeing in a VW red Polo. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said, on arrival, paramedics found SAPS, multiple security companies and the local CPF on the scene.

“Paramedics were shown to a man in his fifties who had been shot in his lower leg. He was stabilised on scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported through to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required. “It is alleged that there was a armed robbery taking place at the pub and whilst the suspects were fleeing they opened fire injuring the man.” He said SAPS would be investigating further.

On Tuesday, five people were killed in a shooting incident in Durban in the period of one hour. In the first incident, two people were killed in Carters Avenue in Berea. Kyle van Reenen said the two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

“The first was declared dead on arrival of paramedics whilst the other was found in a critical condition. Advanced life support resuscitation efforts were attempted. However, the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene.” In the second incident, gang-boss Brandon “Puff” Kalicharan, his wife, Jeconiah Naidoo-Kalicharan, and their 9-year-old daughter were killed in a drive-by shooting in the Springfield area. The occupants had been travelling in a Amarok on Peter Road when they came under fire.