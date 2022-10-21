‘Cruel and heartless’: boyfriend murdered Limpopo mom and son before he slept next to their bodies overnight

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo have welcomed the two life imprisonment sentences imposed on 45-year-old David Matjila, who was earlier this week sentenced by the High Court in Polokwane for the murder of his girlfriend, and his son. The court heard that on August 14, last year, at about 8pm, Matjila arrived at Appiesdoring in the Burgersfort policing area where his girlfriend Farina Mahlake, 34, and her 2-year-old son Kgoitsione lived, according to Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi.

The mother and son were asleep at the time. “The accused (Matjila) stabbed the mother and child several times with a knife, killing them instantly. He then covered the deceased with a blanket and slept next to them. The following day, the accused fled the scene after a concerned resident alerted the police,” Seabi narrated. David Matjila was sentenced to two life terms by the High Court in Polokwane for the murder of his girlfriend, and her son. “The accused was arrested later, on the same day while in a taxi to Hammanskraal in Gauteng province. The case was investigated by Sergeant Thelma Mokwena of Burgersfort detectives.”

Bail was successfully opposed when Matjila initially appeared before the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court. He was kept in custody throughout the trial until he was convicted this week. Sergeant Thelma Mokwena has been commended for her relentless efforts in ensuring the conviction and sentence of David Matjila. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has commended the investigating officer, Sergeant Thelma Mokwena and other role players for the collaboration that ensured the “cruel and heartless criminal” is removed from society permanently. She said she hoped the sentences would bring comfort and justice to the affected parties.

